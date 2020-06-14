780 5th AVE S

Amenities
Live the urban lifestyle in the heart of downtown Naples! This beautifully renovated condominium sits on the top floor of a building on 5th Avenue South with a peaceful view of Cambier Park from the terrace. Outdoor pool area is on the same floor just steps away from this residence. All the amenities of being downtown greet you out of the elevator and are a short stroll away. Coffee shops, outdoor café’s, fine dining restaurants up & down the Avenue, upscale retail shops, Sugden Performing Arts Theater, gorgeous art galleries…so many choices right outside your front door! This 2 bedroom condominium features a King bed in the Master Suite, a Queen bed in the Guest Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, wood floors throughout and a designated office space. New furniture pieces now being purchased by the owner. Designated garage parking completes the picture of this prime offering in a most desirable, prestigious location.