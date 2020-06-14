All apartments in Naples
Naples, FL
780 5th AVE S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

780 5th AVE S

780 5th Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
Location

780 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
Live the urban lifestyle in the heart of downtown Naples!  This beautifully renovated condominium sits on the top floor of a building on 5th Avenue South with a peaceful view of Cambier Park from the terrace.  Outdoor pool area is on the same floor just steps away from this residence.  All the amenities of being downtown greet you out of the elevator and are a short stroll away.  Coffee shops, outdoor café’s, fine dining restaurants up & down the Avenue, upscale retail shops, Sugden Performing Arts Theater, gorgeous art galleries…so many choices right outside your front door!  This 2 bedroom condominium features a King bed in the Master Suite, a Queen bed in the Guest Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, wood floors throughout and a designated office space.  New furniture pieces now being purchased by the owner.  Designated garage parking completes the picture of this prime offering in a most desirable, prestigious location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 5th AVE S have any available units?
780 5th AVE S has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 5th AVE S have?
Some of 780 5th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 5th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
780 5th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 5th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 780 5th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 780 5th AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 780 5th AVE S does offer parking.
Does 780 5th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 5th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 5th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 780 5th AVE S has a pool.
Does 780 5th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 780 5th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 780 5th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 5th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
