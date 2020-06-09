756 8th AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse playground media room tennis court

The Most unforgettable Vacation awaits you in this Old Florida Beach Cottage in the Heart of Olde Naples.

Located across the street from The Norris Center home of the Home of Gulfshore Playhouse, Cambier Park.

& Arthur L Allen championship tennis center. Also Concerts in the Park, Shuffleboard Courts, Bocce Courts, A lighted

Basketball Court plus a Unique Children’s Playground.



Its just a block walk to Fifth Avenue dining, shopping, theater & art galleries. Tin City, 3rd Street S. and Naples Bay is

also walking distance away. The Gulf is 7 blocks plus Nearby golf is available too.



This home is featured in the book: Dreamhouses - Historic Beach Homes & Cottages of Naples.



This never before rented home features a detached Master Suite with a private lounge, two guests bedrooms on the second floor with a family room and shared bath.



Almost every room have french doors to the balcony, that is wrapped around the entire home.



Main level is perfect for entertainment with an open kitchen, dining and living areas.



Be the first to experience a true Olde Naples Paradise.