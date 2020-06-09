All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

756 8th AVE S

756 8th Avenue South · (239) 292-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

756 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2909 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
playground
media room
tennis court
The Most unforgettable Vacation awaits you in this Old Florida Beach Cottage in the Heart of Olde Naples.
Located across the street from The Norris Center home of the Home of Gulfshore Playhouse, Cambier Park.
& Arthur L Allen championship tennis center. Also Concerts in the Park, Shuffleboard Courts, Bocce Courts, A lighted
Basketball Court plus a Unique Children’s Playground.

Its just a block walk to Fifth Avenue dining, shopping, theater & art galleries. Tin City, 3rd Street S. and Naples Bay is
also walking distance away. The Gulf is 7 blocks plus Nearby golf is available too.

This home is featured in the book: Dreamhouses - Historic Beach Homes & Cottages of Naples.

This never before rented home features a detached Master Suite with a private lounge, two guests bedrooms on the second floor with a family room and shared bath.

Almost every room have french doors to the balcony, that is wrapped around the entire home.

Main level is perfect for entertainment with an open kitchen, dining and living areas.

Be the first to experience a true Olde Naples Paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 8th AVE S have any available units?
756 8th AVE S has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 8th AVE S have?
Some of 756 8th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 8th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
756 8th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 8th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 756 8th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 756 8th AVE S offer parking?
No, 756 8th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 756 8th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 8th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 8th AVE S have a pool?
No, 756 8th AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 756 8th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 756 8th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 756 8th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 8th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
