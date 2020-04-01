730 Southern Pines DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Vacation fabulously at this renovated 3 bdrm, 3 full bath pool home with southern exposure that feels like you're in the islands! Pool refurbished with gorgeous tropical tile and resurfaced sides/bottom, new heat/chill pump & pool surround decking. Stunning white kitchen features white shaker cabinets with pull outs or drawers everywhere, pure white quartz countertops and custom tile backsplash with a passthrough to the pool area. Master bedroom is an oasis with 2 oversize vanity spaces and 2 walk in closets. Queen bdrm and extra long twin bedroom (can convert to 2nd king if necessary) on opposite side of house. Comfy LR with big screen tv and lots of cozy seating. FR is more like a sun room with a conversation seating area overlooking back yard/pool and a bar top table for casual dining. Sep. DR for more formal dining. FR, LR and master bdrm all open to screened lanai with cypress ceiling and wall. High end furniture & new impact SGD's throughout for maximum enjoyment. This is a truly FUN house to stay in and it's within walking distance of several shopping/restaurant areas and the beach (less than 1 mile)!