Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:58 PM

730 Southern Pines DR

730 Southern Pines Drive · (239) 449-1000
Location

730 Southern Pines Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2218 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Vacation fabulously at this renovated 3 bdrm, 3 full bath pool home with southern exposure that feels like you're in the islands! Pool refurbished with gorgeous tropical tile and resurfaced sides/bottom, new heat/chill pump & pool surround decking. Stunning white kitchen features white shaker cabinets with pull outs or drawers everywhere, pure white quartz countertops and custom tile backsplash with a passthrough to the pool area. Master bedroom is an oasis with 2 oversize vanity spaces and 2 walk in closets. Queen bdrm and extra long twin bedroom (can convert to 2nd king if necessary) on opposite side of house. Comfy LR with big screen tv and lots of cozy seating. FR is more like a sun room with a conversation seating area overlooking back yard/pool and a bar top table for casual dining. Sep. DR for more formal dining. FR, LR and master bdrm all open to screened lanai with cypress ceiling and wall. High end furniture & new impact SGD's throughout for maximum enjoyment. This is a truly FUN house to stay in and it's within walking distance of several shopping/restaurant areas and the beach (less than 1 mile)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Southern Pines DR have any available units?
730 Southern Pines DR has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Southern Pines DR have?
Some of 730 Southern Pines DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Southern Pines DR currently offering any rent specials?
730 Southern Pines DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Southern Pines DR pet-friendly?
No, 730 Southern Pines DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 730 Southern Pines DR offer parking?
No, 730 Southern Pines DR does not offer parking.
Does 730 Southern Pines DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Southern Pines DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Southern Pines DR have a pool?
Yes, 730 Southern Pines DR has a pool.
Does 730 Southern Pines DR have accessible units?
No, 730 Southern Pines DR does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Southern Pines DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Southern Pines DR has units with dishwashers.
