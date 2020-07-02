All apartments in Naples
Find more places like
72 6th ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
72 6th ST S
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

72 6th ST S

72 6th Street South · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

72 6th Street South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
green community
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
green community
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unique, gorgeous 2-story single family residence that features the charm of Olde Florida on the exterior and is ideally located in the heart of Naples!  This beautiful tree-lined street is within walking distance to 5th Avenue South for upscale shopping, formal or casual dining, and is only a few blocks to miles of beautiful white sand beaches. The Naples lifestyle is at its best with this custom-designed home!   A stunning contemporary interior decor offers expansive use of glass, stone & wood plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, high-end kitchen appliances & custom cabinetry.  3 bedrooms & 3 baths are all en suite, located on the 2nd level. Master Suite includes a king bed, coffee bar and steam shower in the master bath. King size beds in the guest rooms also.  Outdoor features are exceptional with a summer kitchen, gas fireplace, gas heated pool & private spa and an outside living area suspended over the pool which includes glass inserts in the deck.   Enjoy the extensive landscaping and over-sized yard, lovely trellises and use of environmentally friendly green building materials. Southern exposure allows for lots of light and warm sun rays over the pool and patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 72 6th ST S have any available units?
72 6th ST S has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 6th ST S have?
Some of 72 6th ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 6th ST S currently offering any rent specials?
72 6th ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 6th ST S pet-friendly?
No, 72 6th ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 72 6th ST S offer parking?
No, 72 6th ST S does not offer parking.
Does 72 6th ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 6th ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 6th ST S have a pool?
Yes, 72 6th ST S has a pool.
Does 72 6th ST S have accessible units?
No, 72 6th ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 72 6th ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 6th ST S has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 BedroomsNaples Apartments with ParkingNaples Apartments with PoolsNaples Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University