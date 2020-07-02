72 6th ST S.

Amenities

Unique, gorgeous 2-story single family residence that features the charm of Olde Florida on the exterior and is ideally located in the heart of Naples! This beautiful tree-lined street is within walking distance to 5th Avenue South for upscale shopping, formal or casual dining, and is only a few blocks to miles of beautiful white sand beaches. The Naples lifestyle is at its best with this custom-designed home! A stunning contemporary interior decor offers expansive use of glass, stone & wood plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, high-end kitchen appliances & custom cabinetry. 3 bedrooms & 3 baths are all en suite, located on the 2nd level. Master Suite includes a king bed, coffee bar and steam shower in the master bath. King size beds in the guest rooms also. Outdoor features are exceptional with a summer kitchen, gas fireplace, gas heated pool & private spa and an outside living area suspended over the pool which includes glass inserts in the deck. Enjoy the extensive landscaping and over-sized yard, lovely trellises and use of environmentally friendly green building materials. Southern exposure allows for lots of light and warm sun rays over the pool and patio area.