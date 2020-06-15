All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 715 HARBOUR DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
715 HARBOUR DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 AM

715 HARBOUR DR

715 Harbour Drive · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

715 Harbour Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Superb location! Wonderful summer retreat! 1/2 mile to the beach, includes pass to the private "Moorings Beach Park" with a 3 month rental), minutes to shops and fine dining in downtown Naples. This beautifully maintained and decorated classic home boasts a very open floor plan. Exquisite furnishings....kitchen recently updated. Open kitchen to family room and view of pool. Three bedrooms, three full baths, pool home. Covered lanai, outdoor patio space to entertain. Lovely, spacious bedrooms, queen beds in all bedrooms. This is an inviting, relaxing home. Come spend your vacation here! (Off season rate May through October: $ 3,750 per month with a 90 day minimum). Annual & Off-Season tenants responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 HARBOUR DR have any available units?
715 HARBOUR DR has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 HARBOUR DR have?
Some of 715 HARBOUR DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 HARBOUR DR currently offering any rent specials?
715 HARBOUR DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 HARBOUR DR pet-friendly?
No, 715 HARBOUR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 715 HARBOUR DR offer parking?
No, 715 HARBOUR DR does not offer parking.
Does 715 HARBOUR DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 HARBOUR DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 HARBOUR DR have a pool?
Yes, 715 HARBOUR DR has a pool.
Does 715 HARBOUR DR have accessible units?
No, 715 HARBOUR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 715 HARBOUR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 HARBOUR DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 715 HARBOUR DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity