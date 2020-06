Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

*2021 Season Available, 4 month minimum* Located in the heart of Olde Naples, this perfect vacation residence is only moments from the world class shopping and dining on Fifth Avenue South and an easy walk to Historic 3rd Street South or the Naples Pier. Enjoy the sparkling heated pool, or stroll 3 blocks to the white sandy beach and enjoy the refreshing breezes and pristine waters of the Gulf of Mexico. For outdoor enthusiasts, every imaginable land and water sport activity is nearby.