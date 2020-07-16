All apartments in Naples
655 Galleon DR

655 Galleon Drive · (239) 289-1351
Location

655 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Port Royal

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$27,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Nestled amongst grand oak trees and Royal Palms lies this Port Royal residence in a pristine setting on Galleon Drive. This home offers plenty of natural light throughout its open layout. Special highlights of the home include four bedrooms, four full baths, gracious gourmet kitchen, large and inviting living room ideal for entertaining with enchanting water views, travertine and hardwood floors. The attached private charming guest cabana overlooks the pool and can serve as an in-law suite or is perfect for visiting family. Sprawling entertaining spaces flow outside to the generously sized patio area that can be enjoyed year-round.A most sought after Old Naples home encircled by some of the finest shopping, trendy art galleries and fine dining in all of Naples. Whether strolling down Third Street South, taking a short walk to the beach or to watch the sunset from renowned Naples Pier, you are consistently assured that each return home will be one of complete comfort!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Galleon DR have any available units?
655 Galleon DR has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 Galleon DR have?
Some of 655 Galleon DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Galleon DR currently offering any rent specials?
655 Galleon DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Galleon DR pet-friendly?
No, 655 Galleon DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 655 Galleon DR offer parking?
No, 655 Galleon DR does not offer parking.
Does 655 Galleon DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Galleon DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Galleon DR have a pool?
Yes, 655 Galleon DR has a pool.
Does 655 Galleon DR have accessible units?
No, 655 Galleon DR does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Galleon DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Galleon DR has units with dishwashers.
