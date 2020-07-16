655 Galleon DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Nestled amongst grand oak trees and Royal Palms lies this Port Royal residence in a pristine setting on Galleon Drive. This home offers plenty of natural light throughout its open layout. Special highlights of the home include four bedrooms, four full baths, gracious gourmet kitchen, large and inviting living room ideal for entertaining with enchanting water views, travertine and hardwood floors. The attached private charming guest cabana overlooks the pool and can serve as an in-law suite or is perfect for visiting family. Sprawling entertaining spaces flow outside to the generously sized patio area that can be enjoyed year-round.A most sought after Old Naples home encircled by some of the finest shopping, trendy art galleries and fine dining in all of Naples. Whether strolling down Third Street South, taking a short walk to the beach or to watch the sunset from renowned Naples Pier, you are consistently assured that each return home will be one of complete comfort!