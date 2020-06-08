644 12th AVE S

Amenities

Available for Immediate Occupancy and SEASON 2021! Welcome to the Fairfax Club! This beautiful condo is your Naples getaway. 1st floor unit. The turnkey / furnished home is located perfectly between the Beach and Bay. Walking distance to The Gulf of Mexico (6 blocks), Miles of white sandy beaches, Naples Fishing Pier, Crayton Cove Bay, City Docks, 5th Avenue Shopping and Restaurants, 3rd Street South, Tommy Bahama, Naples Historic District and more! Enjoy local Farmers Market on the weekend. This condo is a first floor unit. With so much to walk to, you do not need a vehicle. In fact, some residents and tenants don't have a car. The Fairfax Club features a beautifully updated courtyard where residents enjoy lounging by the palm trees and water fountains. The community features a Clubhouse, Community Pool, Schuffle Board, Horseshoes, structured seasonal activities and Resident Events. Home has been partially updated 2018. The Fairfax Club is a 55+ community.