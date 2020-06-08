All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 644 12th AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
644 12th AVE S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

644 12th AVE S

644 12th Avenue South · (810) 531-0350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

644 12th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 644 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
Available for Immediate Occupancy and SEASON 2021! Welcome to the Fairfax Club! This beautiful condo is your Naples getaway. 1st floor unit. The turnkey / furnished home is located perfectly between the Beach and Bay. Walking distance to The Gulf of Mexico (6 blocks), Miles of white sandy beaches, Naples Fishing Pier, Crayton Cove Bay, City Docks, 5th Avenue Shopping and Restaurants, 3rd Street South, Tommy Bahama, Naples Historic District and more! Enjoy local Farmers Market on the weekend. This condo is a first floor unit. With so much to walk to, you do not need a vehicle. In fact, some residents and tenants don't have a car. The Fairfax Club features a beautifully updated courtyard where residents enjoy lounging by the palm trees and water fountains. The community features a Clubhouse, Community Pool, Schuffle Board, Horseshoes, structured seasonal activities and Resident Events. Home has been partially updated 2018. The Fairfax Club is a 55+ community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 12th AVE S have any available units?
644 12th AVE S has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 12th AVE S have?
Some of 644 12th AVE S's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 12th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
644 12th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 12th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 644 12th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 644 12th AVE S offer parking?
No, 644 12th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 644 12th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 12th AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 12th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 644 12th AVE S has a pool.
Does 644 12th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 644 12th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 644 12th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 12th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 644 12th AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity