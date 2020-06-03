All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

609 12th AVE S

609 12th Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 12th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
shuffle board
OPEN FOR 2020 SEASON! WALK TO THIRD ST! BEACH!! This residence has been updated in a coastal contemporary style, offering an open floor-plan, beautiful wood flooring and new furniture throughout. The Living area has an upholstered couch, two accompany chairs, flat screen TV and entertainment console. The Dining area is rectangular, with 6 leather/rich wood chairs, and a beautiful chandelier. The kitchen has been opened up, with beautiful soft-grey modern cabinetry, quartz counters, tiles backsplash and stainless appliances. The master suite offers a queen bed, flat-screen TV., closet with built-ins, and a private bath, quartz counters, and a walk-in shower. The guest bedroom has a queen-size bed, set in a white bed-frame, TV., closet, and a bath with a rich wood vanity, quartz counters, and a walk-in shower. The Everglades Club, has a lovely garden sitting area throughout the complex, fountains, beautiful pool area, shuffleboard, bocce ball, horse-shoes, and more. This is an ideal location to walk to everything in Olde Naples, from the beautiful beach to the Third Street shops, galleries, and dining district, to the city docks, shops, and restaurants, along the waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 12th AVE S have any available units?
609 12th AVE S has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 12th AVE S have?
Some of 609 12th AVE S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 12th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
609 12th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 12th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 609 12th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 609 12th AVE S offer parking?
No, 609 12th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 609 12th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 12th AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 12th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 609 12th AVE S has a pool.
Does 609 12th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 609 12th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 609 12th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 12th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
