609 12th AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court pool shuffle board

OPEN FOR 2020 SEASON! WALK TO THIRD ST! BEACH!! This residence has been updated in a coastal contemporary style, offering an open floor-plan, beautiful wood flooring and new furniture throughout. The Living area has an upholstered couch, two accompany chairs, flat screen TV and entertainment console. The Dining area is rectangular, with 6 leather/rich wood chairs, and a beautiful chandelier. The kitchen has been opened up, with beautiful soft-grey modern cabinetry, quartz counters, tiles backsplash and stainless appliances. The master suite offers a queen bed, flat-screen TV., closet with built-ins, and a private bath, quartz counters, and a walk-in shower. The guest bedroom has a queen-size bed, set in a white bed-frame, TV., closet, and a bath with a rich wood vanity, quartz counters, and a walk-in shower. The Everglades Club, has a lovely garden sitting area throughout the complex, fountains, beautiful pool area, shuffleboard, bocce ball, horse-shoes, and more. This is an ideal location to walk to everything in Olde Naples, from the beautiful beach to the Third Street shops, galleries, and dining district, to the city docks, shops, and restaurants, along the waterfront.