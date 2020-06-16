All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

586 S. Golf DR

586 South Golf Drive · (239) 404-0220
Location

586 South Golf Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2913 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
SEASONAL RENTAL. Across from the Naples Beach Hotel Golf Course and short walking distance to the beach. NEWLY REMODELED AND FURNISHED four bedroom, three bath pool home, available from May 15th, 2020 on. Minimum one month rental ! Solid built and well maintained featuring gourmet style kitchen, large living and dining and three guest bedrooms with baths on the main floor. French doors leading outside to the oversized and heated pool, ample sitting and sun bathing areas and covered BBQ. The master suite is spanning the entire second floor, with master bedroom, master bath with walk-in shower and a large sun deck with beautiful views towards the gulf and over the golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 S. Golf DR have any available units?
586 S. Golf DR has a unit available for $13,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 586 S. Golf DR have?
Some of 586 S. Golf DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 S. Golf DR currently offering any rent specials?
586 S. Golf DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 S. Golf DR pet-friendly?
No, 586 S. Golf DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 586 S. Golf DR offer parking?
No, 586 S. Golf DR does not offer parking.
Does 586 S. Golf DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 586 S. Golf DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 S. Golf DR have a pool?
Yes, 586 S. Golf DR has a pool.
Does 586 S. Golf DR have accessible units?
No, 586 S. Golf DR does not have accessible units.
Does 586 S. Golf DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 586 S. Golf DR has units with dishwashers.
