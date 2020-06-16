586 S. Golf DR

Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL. Across from the Naples Beach Hotel Golf Course and short walking distance to the beach. NEWLY REMODELED AND FURNISHED four bedroom, three bath pool home, available from May 15th, 2020 on. Minimum one month rental ! Solid built and well maintained featuring gourmet style kitchen, large living and dining and three guest bedrooms with baths on the main floor. French doors leading outside to the oversized and heated pool, ample sitting and sun bathing areas and covered BBQ. The master suite is spanning the entire second floor, with master bedroom, master bath with walk-in shower and a large sun deck with beautiful views towards the gulf and over the golf course.