56 GULF SHORE BLVD S

Magnificent Beachfront home located in Olde Naples. This Four Bed, Four Bath home with a one Bed/one Bath Guest House, has been newly constructed in 2001. This contemporary home is furnished with clean lines / collected Balinese antiques / neutral-toned furnishings and beautiful artwork. The family room is comfortable with a Balinese teak wall-unit. The Gourmet Kitchen has all upgraded cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and is beautifully stocked for entertaining.The Dining area has a beautiful rectangular, teak table and teak chairs for 8. Living area has 3 comfortable white couches, two matching chairs, cocktail table, and beautiful artwork.The Master Suite offers a king-size bed, large bathroom with walk-in shower, morning kitchen, washer/dryer, private balcony looking west to the Gulf and beautiful sunsets.The second upstairs bedroom offers a King-size bed, private bath with walk-in shower, private balcony overlooking the beach and gulf; the third bedroom is downstairs, and has two twin beds, private bath, view of beach and gulf; the fourth bedroom offers twin beds, private bath.