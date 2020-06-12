All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

56 GULF SHORE BLVD S

56 Gulf Shore Boulevard South · (239) 325-3516
Location

56 Gulf Shore Boulevard South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$67,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
Magnificent Beachfront home located in Olde Naples. This Four Bed, Four Bath home with a one Bed/one Bath Guest House, has been newly constructed in 2001. This contemporary home is furnished with clean lines / collected Balinese antiques / neutral-toned furnishings and beautiful artwork. The family room is comfortable with a Balinese teak wall-unit. The Gourmet Kitchen has all upgraded cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and is beautifully stocked for entertaining.The Dining area has a beautiful rectangular, teak table and teak chairs for 8. Living area has 3 comfortable white couches, two matching chairs, cocktail table, and beautiful artwork.The Master Suite offers a king-size bed, large bathroom with walk-in shower, morning kitchen, washer/dryer, private balcony looking west to the Gulf and beautiful sunsets.The second upstairs bedroom offers a King-size bed, private bath with walk-in shower, private balcony overlooking the beach and gulf; the third bedroom is downstairs, and has two twin beds, private bath, view of beach and gulf; the fourth bedroom offers twin beds, private bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S have any available units?
56 GULF SHORE BLVD S has a unit available for $67,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S have?
Some of 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S currently offering any rent specials?
56 GULF SHORE BLVD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S pet-friendly?
No, 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S offer parking?
No, 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S does not offer parking.
Does 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S have a pool?
No, 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S does not have a pool.
Does 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S have accessible units?
No, 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S does not have accessible units.
Does 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 GULF SHORE BLVD S has units with dishwashers.
