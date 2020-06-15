555 5th AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rent right on Fifth Avenue South in Downtown Naples, where shopping, dining and entertainment are at it’s zenith. At just five short blocks to the Beach, you can rent for a week, a month or stay for the whole entire season. Indulge in the luxury of this sophisticated two bedroom, two bath condo, while you can take in all the action on the street, from your large lanai. The impact resistance windows and sliders keep the inside of the unit quiet and cool. If you choose to say in and cook, you can take advantage of the state of the art kitchen that offers a gas range, which is rare in Naples. The roof top pool area also includes a spa and gas barbeque grill. Entertain, unwind, relax and live in the essences of Old Naples. Be the envy of your friends as they drive miles to be where the action is.