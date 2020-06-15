All apartments in Naples
555 5th AVE S
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:16 AM

555 5th AVE S

555 5th Avenue South · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rent right on Fifth Avenue South in Downtown Naples, where shopping, dining and entertainment are at it’s zenith. At just five short blocks to the Beach, you can rent for a week, a month or stay for the whole entire season. Indulge in the luxury of this sophisticated two bedroom, two bath condo, while you can take in all the action on the street, from your large lanai. The impact resistance windows and sliders keep the inside of the unit quiet and cool. If you choose to say in and cook, you can take advantage of the state of the art kitchen that offers a gas range, which is rare in Naples. The roof top pool area also includes a spa and gas barbeque grill. Entertain, unwind, relax and live in the essences of Old Naples. Be the envy of your friends as they drive miles to be where the action is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 5th AVE S have any available units?
555 5th AVE S has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 5th AVE S have?
Some of 555 5th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 5th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
555 5th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 5th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 555 5th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 555 5th AVE S offer parking?
No, 555 5th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 555 5th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 5th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 5th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 555 5th AVE S has a pool.
Does 555 5th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 555 5th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 555 5th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 5th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
