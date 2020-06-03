550 21st AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy this amazing Luxury Estate Rental in the prestigious Aqualane Shores community with walking distance to the beach. Home is offered furnished for season or annual rental. Entertain with this tropical oasis pool/spa area, outdoor kitchen, extra large kitchen, and living room complete with wet bar. Soaring ceilings, extensive millwork, granite counters, plantation shutters and custom closets. This is a great winter retreat in a premier Naples neighborhood near downtown. Enjoy close by restaurants, galleries, shops and entertainment!