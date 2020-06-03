All apartments in Naples
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:02 AM

550 21st AVE S

550 21st Avenue South · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 21st Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Aqualane Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy this amazing Luxury Estate Rental in the prestigious Aqualane Shores community with walking distance to the beach. Home is offered furnished for season or annual rental. Entertain with this tropical oasis pool/spa area, outdoor kitchen, extra large kitchen, and living room complete with wet bar. Soaring ceilings, extensive millwork, granite counters, plantation shutters and custom closets. This is a great winter retreat in a premier Naples neighborhood near downtown. Enjoy close by restaurants, galleries, shops and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 21st AVE S have any available units?
550 21st AVE S has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 21st AVE S have?
Some of 550 21st AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 21st AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
550 21st AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 21st AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 550 21st AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 550 21st AVE S offer parking?
No, 550 21st AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 550 21st AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 21st AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 21st AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 550 21st AVE S has a pool.
Does 550 21st AVE S have accessible units?
No, 550 21st AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 550 21st AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 21st AVE S has units with dishwashers.
