484 3rd Ave S AVE S

Beautiful Mediterranean-Style Villa is located in the heart of Olde Naples!This fully furnished 4 bedroom/4.5 Bath is 2 Blocks to 5th Ave. S. and an easy walk to the white, sandy beaches in Florida! Enjoy entertaining around the private, outdoor patio with a heated pool/spa offering plenty of seating area, and chaises to relax by. The 1rst Floor features 10' Ceilings, marble floorings, spacious, well-equipped Kitchen, granite counters, up-graded appliances, wet bar and desk area with WiFI.The Dining Area has a round, glass-top table and newly upholstered chairs for eight. The Living Room offers comfortable seating, Flat-Screen TV/DVD/Stereo, and half bath.The Upstairs enjoys high ceilings, private balconies off the bedrooms, and spacious Desk Area.The Master Suite has a King-Size bed, matching armoire with Flat-Screen TV, accompany tables/lamps, Chair, Walk-in closet and large bath with Walk-In Shower, Jacuzzi Tub.The Two Upstairs Guest Suites offer Queen-Size Beds, Flat-Screen TV's, Walk-in Closet, and Private Baths.The Cabana off the Lanai offers Twin Beds, Full Kitchen and Private bath with walk-in shower.