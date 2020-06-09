All apartments in Naples
484 3rd Ave S AVE S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

484 3rd Ave S AVE S

484 3rd Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
Location

484 3rd Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful Mediterranean-Style Villa is located in the heart of Olde Naples!This fully furnished 4 bedroom/4.5 Bath is 2 Blocks to 5th Ave. S. and an easy walk to the white, sandy beaches in Florida! Enjoy entertaining around the private, outdoor patio with a heated pool/spa offering plenty of seating area, and chaises to relax by. The 1rst Floor features 10' Ceilings, marble floorings, spacious, well-equipped Kitchen, granite counters, up-graded appliances, wet bar and desk area with WiFI.The Dining Area has a round, glass-top table and newly upholstered chairs for eight. The Living Room offers comfortable seating, Flat-Screen TV/DVD/Stereo, and half bath.The Upstairs enjoys high ceilings, private balconies off the bedrooms, and spacious Desk Area.The Master Suite has a King-Size bed, matching armoire with Flat-Screen TV, accompany tables/lamps, Chair, Walk-in closet and large bath with Walk-In Shower, Jacuzzi Tub.The Two Upstairs Guest Suites offer Queen-Size Beds, Flat-Screen TV's, Walk-in Closet, and Private Baths.The Cabana off the Lanai offers Twin Beds, Full Kitchen and Private bath with walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 3rd Ave S AVE S have any available units?
484 3rd Ave S AVE S has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 3rd Ave S AVE S have?
Some of 484 3rd Ave S AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 3rd Ave S AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
484 3rd Ave S AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 3rd Ave S AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 484 3rd Ave S AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 484 3rd Ave S AVE S offer parking?
No, 484 3rd Ave S AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 484 3rd Ave S AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 484 3rd Ave S AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 3rd Ave S AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 484 3rd Ave S AVE S has a pool.
Does 484 3rd Ave S AVE S have accessible units?
No, 484 3rd Ave S AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 484 3rd Ave S AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 3rd Ave S AVE S has units with dishwashers.
