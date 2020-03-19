4819 West Blvd CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool guest suite hot tub

**ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR 2021** Welcome to Lusso Villa equipped with everything you would expect in a Luxury Rental. Located West of 41 in the heart of Park Shore, walk to Waterside shops, less than 1 mile to the beach, short drive to Venetian Village, Naples iconic 5th Avenue and 3rd Streets. First level features spacious great room with 20' dramatic ceilings, leading out to the private loggia in a serene setting featuring a sparkling heated pool/spa. Kitchen equipped for a chef, complete with Viking appliances including gas range & double wall oven. Elegant first floor master suite complete with king bed, his and her walk-in closets, spacious bath includes separate tub and shower. Second level accessible by a private elevator, features two additional guest suites (2 twin beds & 1 queen bed) plus loft complete with wet-bar and wine cooler is a terrific bonus area. Flexible rental, make your reservation today!