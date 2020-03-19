All apartments in Naples
4819 West Blvd CT

4819 West Boulevard Ct · (239) 537-2080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4819 West Boulevard Ct, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
guest suite
hot tub
**ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR 2021** Welcome to Lusso Villa equipped with everything you would expect in a Luxury Rental. Located West of 41 in the heart of Park Shore, walk to Waterside shops, less than 1 mile to the beach, short drive to Venetian Village, Naples iconic 5th Avenue and 3rd Streets. First level features spacious great room with 20' dramatic ceilings, leading out to the private loggia in a serene setting featuring a sparkling heated pool/spa. Kitchen equipped for a chef, complete with Viking appliances including gas range & double wall oven. Elegant first floor master suite complete with king bed, his and her walk-in closets, spacious bath includes separate tub and shower. Second level accessible by a private elevator, features two additional guest suites (2 twin beds & 1 queen bed) plus loft complete with wet-bar and wine cooler is a terrific bonus area. Flexible rental, make your reservation today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 West Blvd CT have any available units?
4819 West Blvd CT has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 West Blvd CT have?
Some of 4819 West Blvd CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 West Blvd CT currently offering any rent specials?
4819 West Blvd CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 West Blvd CT pet-friendly?
No, 4819 West Blvd CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4819 West Blvd CT offer parking?
No, 4819 West Blvd CT does not offer parking.
Does 4819 West Blvd CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 West Blvd CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 West Blvd CT have a pool?
Yes, 4819 West Blvd CT has a pool.
Does 4819 West Blvd CT have accessible units?
No, 4819 West Blvd CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 West Blvd CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 West Blvd CT has units with dishwashers.
