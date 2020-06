Amenities

Beautiful Parkshore Beachfront property with direct gulf views. This condominium has been refurbished and has all new furniture in excellent condition. The building amenities are exceptional with remodeled social room, fitness center, pool, spa with an outdoor gas fireplace and gas grills. 24 hour doorman. Walk to Venetian Village and all that it has to offer. Now available May 2020 through December 2020 for $6000 a month!