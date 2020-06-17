All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-601 · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful newly remodeled first floor waterfront living with open views of the Bay. Marble flooring throughout, one enclosed balcony and others are open-air, views of the boat slip and bay, private elevator entrance to your unit, smart TVs throughout. Ardissone is just minutes from the heart of Naples. Great views, deeded beach access, boating access, a bayfront pool and spa, privacy, security, and located just north of the Village on Venetian Bay. Parking is available under building and there is a boat dock available for easy access to the Gulf. Secured gated entrance. Venetian Village restaurants and shops are just a stroll away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N does offer parking.
Does 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity