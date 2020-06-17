4400 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

Beautiful newly remodeled first floor waterfront living with open views of the Bay. Marble flooring throughout, one enclosed balcony and others are open-air, views of the boat slip and bay, private elevator entrance to your unit, smart TVs throughout. Ardissone is just minutes from the heart of Naples. Great views, deeded beach access, boating access, a bayfront pool and spa, privacy, security, and located just north of the Village on Venetian Bay. Parking is available under building and there is a boat dock available for easy access to the Gulf. Secured gated entrance. Venetian Village restaurants and shops are just a stroll away.