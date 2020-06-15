4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool guest suite hot tub lobby

Fabulous bay, city and Gulf views from this eighth floor residence in one of Park Shore Beach's newer high-rise towers. Wake up to sunrise views over the bay & city and enjoy Gulf views from the side lanai while having an afternoon cocktail! Light pleasing blue and white decor throughout with accents of pale yellow. Recent upgrades to this immaculate, well maintained residence include new beige sisal style carpeting in all living areas, new light stone tile in the foyer, new stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen plus much more. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Fresh building upgrades include all new flooring in the common area hallways and redecorated social room & building lobby entrance. Enjoy the amenities this popular building offers including a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social room, library, two guest suites (subject to availability), security guarded gated entry and on-site manager. Located just down the boulevard from the Village on Venetian Bay offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.