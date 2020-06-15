All apartments in Naples
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4255 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4255 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
Fabulous bay, city and Gulf views from this eighth floor residence in one of Park Shore Beach's newer high-rise towers. Wake up to sunrise views over the bay & city and enjoy Gulf views from the side lanai while having an afternoon cocktail! Light pleasing blue and white decor throughout with accents of pale yellow. Recent upgrades to this immaculate, well maintained residence include new beige sisal style carpeting in all living areas, new light stone tile in the foyer, new stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen plus much more. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Fresh building upgrades include all new flooring in the common area hallways and redecorated social room & building lobby entrance. Enjoy the amenities this popular building offers including a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social room, library, two guest suites (subject to availability), security guarded gated entry and on-site manager. Located just down the boulevard from the Village on Venetian Bay offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
