All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 4150 Crayton RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
4150 Crayton RD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:25 AM

4150 Crayton RD

4150 Crayton Road · (239) 253-6560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4150 Crayton Road, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-B · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
LOCATION Location UNIQUE, 1 of A Kind, REMODELED End Unit WEST of 41 - Former Builders Model. This is the ONLY unit with the BEST LAKE and POOL Views in Swan Lake Club that has NO DIRECT SUN Blasting the Balcony and Can Be Seen From the Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms -.- SWAN LAKE CLUB is in PARK SHORE and VERY Close to BEACH -.- INCLUDES: Cable TV/Internet, PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS to Park Shore's Beach/Park -.- BRAND NEW: S/S Appliances, Water Heater, Bi-Fold Closet Doors and Living Room Furniture -.- UPGRADES: Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops/Backsplashes, Bamboo Wood Floors, Venetian Shutters, Crown Molding, 5" Baseboards , Enclosed Balcony W/Sliding Glass Doors/Screens -.- RENOVATED: Master Bath: Paint, Vanity, Tile Floor/Shower -.- Mst Bedroom: CUSTOM Closets W/Overhead Lights, NEW Paint, NEW Queen Mattress -.- Guest Bedroom: CUSTOM Closets, NEW Furniture Including Double Bed / Mattress -.- Faux Paint In Living Room -.- Venetian Plaster in Dining Room / Kitchen -.- NEW Paver Parking Lots, NEW Renovated Breezeways, NEW Roofs, Exterior Paint, Pool Renovations -.- Beaches, Venetian Village, Restaurants, Shopping, Golfing Only Minutes away -.- Available Now $2,850/Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Crayton RD have any available units?
4150 Crayton RD has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Crayton RD have?
Some of 4150 Crayton RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Crayton RD currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Crayton RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Crayton RD pet-friendly?
No, 4150 Crayton RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4150 Crayton RD offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Crayton RD does offer parking.
Does 4150 Crayton RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Crayton RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Crayton RD have a pool?
Yes, 4150 Crayton RD has a pool.
Does 4150 Crayton RD have accessible units?
No, 4150 Crayton RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Crayton RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Crayton RD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4150 Crayton RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity