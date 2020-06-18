4150 Crayton RD

Amenities

LOCATION Location UNIQUE, 1 of A Kind, REMODELED End Unit WEST of 41 - Former Builders Model. This is the ONLY unit with the BEST LAKE and POOL Views in Swan Lake Club that has NO DIRECT SUN Blasting the Balcony and Can Be Seen From the Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms -.- SWAN LAKE CLUB is in PARK SHORE and VERY Close to BEACH -.- INCLUDES: Cable TV/Internet, PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS to Park Shore's Beach/Park -.- BRAND NEW: S/S Appliances, Water Heater, Bi-Fold Closet Doors and Living Room Furniture -.- UPGRADES: Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops/Backsplashes, Bamboo Wood Floors, Venetian Shutters, Crown Molding, 5" Baseboards , Enclosed Balcony W/Sliding Glass Doors/Screens -.- RENOVATED: Master Bath: Paint, Vanity, Tile Floor/Shower -.- Mst Bedroom: CUSTOM Closets W/Overhead Lights, NEW Paint, NEW Queen Mattress -.- Guest Bedroom: CUSTOM Closets, NEW Furniture Including Double Bed / Mattress -.- Faux Paint In Living Room -.- Venetian Plaster in Dining Room / Kitchen -.- NEW Paver Parking Lots, NEW Renovated Breezeways, NEW Roofs, Exterior Paint, Pool Renovations -.- Beaches, Venetian Village, Restaurants, Shopping, Golfing Only Minutes away -.- Available Now $2,850/Month