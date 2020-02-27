All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

415 10th AVE S

415 10th Avenue South · (239) 285-1198
Location

415 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Expansive updated first floor end unit residence located in an intimate complex of just eight condominiums right in the heart of Olde Naples! Light Florida style decor with hints of color throughout. Immaculate condition and well maintained with recent updates including a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Leather sofa, loveseat and chair with ottoman in the living room. The formal dining room offers a wood dining table that seats six. Two screened lanais, one accessible from the living room and the other from the master bedroom, offer space for guests as well as a private master retreat. Amenities include a heated pool. Conveniently located just four blocks to the beach, five blocks to 5th Avenue South shopping & dining district and four blocks to chic 3rd Street South offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 10th AVE S have any available units?
415 10th AVE S has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 10th AVE S have?
Some of 415 10th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 10th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
415 10th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 10th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 415 10th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 415 10th AVE S offer parking?
No, 415 10th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 415 10th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 10th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 10th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 415 10th AVE S has a pool.
Does 415 10th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 415 10th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 415 10th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 10th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
