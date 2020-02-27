415 10th AVE S

Amenities

Expansive updated first floor end unit residence located in an intimate complex of just eight condominiums right in the heart of Olde Naples! Light Florida style decor with hints of color throughout. Immaculate condition and well maintained with recent updates including a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Leather sofa, loveseat and chair with ottoman in the living room. The formal dining room offers a wood dining table that seats six. Two screened lanais, one accessible from the living room and the other from the master bedroom, offer space for guests as well as a private master retreat. Amenities include a heated pool. Conveniently located just four blocks to the beach, five blocks to 5th Avenue South shopping & dining district and four blocks to chic 3rd Street South offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.