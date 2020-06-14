All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4041 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3515
Location

4041 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
A rare find on the Beautiful Park Shore Beach - absolutely fabulous in every way!!! Sparkling Gulf of Mexico views and radiant sunsets are yours from every room of this waterfront gem. This two bedroom, three full bath property has been totally remodeled the Fall of 2013. The welcoming walkthrough living room offers guests spectacular Gulf views. The master suite offers a king bed with lounge area for beach watching or reading, the guest bedroom offers two full beds. The open den can also accommodate extra guests on the sleeper sofa. The open concept kitchen has a Bistro table for lite dining and separate formal dining room that seats 6. The owner has made available his Pool-side cabana which offers a private bath with shower and kitchenette. Savoy is a beautiful, completely updated building on Naples' famous Park shore beachfront! Walk the boardwalk located in front of the building for approximately 3.5 miles! Across the street the Venetian Village offering quaint Shoppes, fine and casual dining, entertainment, and all while watching the boats traverse the adjacent Venetian Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
