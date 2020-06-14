4041 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

A rare find on the Beautiful Park Shore Beach - absolutely fabulous in every way!!! Sparkling Gulf of Mexico views and radiant sunsets are yours from every room of this waterfront gem. This two bedroom, three full bath property has been totally remodeled the Fall of 2013. The welcoming walkthrough living room offers guests spectacular Gulf views. The master suite offers a king bed with lounge area for beach watching or reading, the guest bedroom offers two full beds. The open den can also accommodate extra guests on the sleeper sofa. The open concept kitchen has a Bistro table for lite dining and separate formal dining room that seats 6. The owner has made available his Pool-side cabana which offers a private bath with shower and kitchenette. Savoy is a beautiful, completely updated building on Naples' famous Park shore beachfront! Walk the boardwalk located in front of the building for approximately 3.5 miles! Across the street the Venetian Village offering quaint Shoppes, fine and casual dining, entertainment, and all while watching the boats traverse the adjacent Venetian Bay.