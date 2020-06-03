All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 3860 Gordon DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
3860 Gordon DR
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:44 PM

3860 Gordon DR

3860 Gordon Drive · (239) 384-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3860 Gordon Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Port Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$39,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Available May 1, 2020. Stunning, modern home on the beach with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico.
This home is one of only very few beachfront homes available to lease. Contemporary styling throughout, yet
comfortable. This four bedroom, four bath home is bathed in sunlight and offers "front row" beach and Gulf views from many vantage points. With incredible sights and sounds of the Gulf along with king-sized bed, lovely furnishings, a large master bath and a generous walk-in master closet. All very well appointed. The second and third bedroom suites have comfortable queen sized beds, and the fourth bedroom has a tropical theme and sports twin beds. The well-equipped kitchen has everything you need for lavish meals or casual dining. You, your family, and friends, will enjoy dining with mesmerizing views out to the Gulf. Other amenities include an elevator, and several outdoor spaces that are private from the beach, yet just steps away from the sand and the Gulf. Enjoy stunning sunsets every night! This is a one of a kind property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Gordon DR have any available units?
3860 Gordon DR has a unit available for $39,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Gordon DR have?
Some of 3860 Gordon DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Gordon DR currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Gordon DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Gordon DR pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Gordon DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3860 Gordon DR offer parking?
No, 3860 Gordon DR does not offer parking.
Does 3860 Gordon DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3860 Gordon DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Gordon DR have a pool?
No, 3860 Gordon DR does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Gordon DR have accessible units?
No, 3860 Gordon DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Gordon DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Gordon DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3860 Gordon DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity