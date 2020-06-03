3860 Gordon DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Available May 1, 2020. Stunning, modern home on the beach with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico.

This home is one of only very few beachfront homes available to lease. Contemporary styling throughout, yet

comfortable. This four bedroom, four bath home is bathed in sunlight and offers "front row" beach and Gulf views from many vantage points. With incredible sights and sounds of the Gulf along with king-sized bed, lovely furnishings, a large master bath and a generous walk-in master closet. All very well appointed. The second and third bedroom suites have comfortable queen sized beds, and the fourth bedroom has a tropical theme and sports twin beds. The well-equipped kitchen has everything you need for lavish meals or casual dining. You, your family, and friends, will enjoy dining with mesmerizing views out to the Gulf. Other amenities include an elevator, and several outdoor spaces that are private from the beach, yet just steps away from the sand and the Gulf. Enjoy stunning sunsets every night! This is a one of a kind property.