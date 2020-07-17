351 Neapolitan WAY

Amenities

Enjoy this wonderful 3+ bedroom/3+ bath home on Naples Bay.The Living room has soft pastel walls, a floral couch, glass and wrought iron table and matching end tables and lamps.The formal dining room offers a round table with 6 beautiful upholstered chairs, buffet and chandelier. Wonderful southern light through the floor to ceiling windows.The family room off the kitchen area has a couch and loveseat offering a "cottage look", coffee table, wicker chairs, TV, VCR and fireplace. The kitchen has an eat in dining area, beautiful pale cabinetry, granite counters and bar area and all upgraded appliances.The downstairs master bedroom offers a king bed, end tables, TV, walk in closets, private bath with walk in shower, full kitchen with cook top/microwave, table and chairs.The upstairs library and reading area has a couch, large chair and TV. The 3rd bedroom offers twin beds, dresser and bath.The upstairs office/den area has a pull out couch and bookshelves. Enjoy the spacious pool and spa area with outdoor table and chairs, chaises and wonderful Bay views. Enjoy the private Park Shore beach area and a short bike ride away from Venetian Village shops, restaurants, galleries and more.