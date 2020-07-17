All apartments in Naples
351 Neapolitan WAY

351 Neapolitan Way · (239) 325-3516
Location

351 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Enjoy this wonderful 3+ bedroom/3+ bath home on Naples Bay.The Living room has soft pastel walls, a floral couch, glass and wrought iron table and matching end tables and lamps.The formal dining room offers a round table with 6 beautiful upholstered chairs, buffet and chandelier. Wonderful southern light through the floor to ceiling windows.The family room off the kitchen area has a couch and loveseat offering a "cottage look", coffee table, wicker chairs, TV, VCR and fireplace. The kitchen has an eat in dining area, beautiful pale cabinetry, granite counters and bar area and all upgraded appliances.The downstairs master bedroom offers a king bed, end tables, TV, walk in closets, private bath with walk in shower, full kitchen with cook top/microwave, table and chairs.The upstairs library and reading area has a couch, large chair and TV. The 3rd bedroom offers twin beds, dresser and bath.The upstairs office/den area has a pull out couch and bookshelves. Enjoy the spacious pool and spa area with outdoor table and chairs, chaises and wonderful Bay views. Enjoy the private Park Shore beach area and a short bike ride away from Venetian Village shops, restaurants, galleries and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Neapolitan WAY have any available units?
351 Neapolitan WAY has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Neapolitan WAY have?
Some of 351 Neapolitan WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Neapolitan WAY currently offering any rent specials?
351 Neapolitan WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Neapolitan WAY pet-friendly?
No, 351 Neapolitan WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 351 Neapolitan WAY offer parking?
No, 351 Neapolitan WAY does not offer parking.
Does 351 Neapolitan WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Neapolitan WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Neapolitan WAY have a pool?
Yes, 351 Neapolitan WAY has a pool.
Does 351 Neapolitan WAY have accessible units?
No, 351 Neapolitan WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Neapolitan WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Neapolitan WAY has units with dishwashers.
