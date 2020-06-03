All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3396 Crayton RD

3396 Crayton Road · (239) 464-1944
Location

3396 Crayton Road, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
One of the very best vacation destinations on the Gulf of Mexico is Naples and there lies the best of all communities, the Moorings. From this tastefully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, in-ground pool home you will walk to the tropical beach. Convenient private access to the beach is available. The open floorplan includes all new impact glass windows and sliders which add to the beauty and comfort. From your spacious living area you will have abundant fresh air, sunshine, and a view of the heated, screen enclosed pool overlooking the lush private backyard landscaping. This outside mecca includes an under truss covered area with a dining table, chaise lounges, chairs and a grill. The recently updated kitchen will appeal to the family chef as it offers attractive granite countertops, white customized cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and LED lighting. The house was professionally painted on the interior and exterior, has a new washer/dryer, several new custom floors, ceiling fans, woodworking, fixtures, and AC. Enjoy the Mercato, Fifth Avenue, Waterside shops, and Venetian Village. Make this your destination vacation and you will have memories to last a lifetime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3396 Crayton RD have any available units?
3396 Crayton RD has a unit available for $11,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3396 Crayton RD have?
Some of 3396 Crayton RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3396 Crayton RD currently offering any rent specials?
3396 Crayton RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3396 Crayton RD pet-friendly?
No, 3396 Crayton RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3396 Crayton RD offer parking?
Yes, 3396 Crayton RD does offer parking.
Does 3396 Crayton RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3396 Crayton RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3396 Crayton RD have a pool?
Yes, 3396 Crayton RD has a pool.
Does 3396 Crayton RD have accessible units?
No, 3396 Crayton RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3396 Crayton RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3396 Crayton RD does not have units with dishwashers.
