3396 Crayton RD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

One of the very best vacation destinations on the Gulf of Mexico is Naples and there lies the best of all communities, the Moorings. From this tastefully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, in-ground pool home you will walk to the tropical beach. Convenient private access to the beach is available. The open floorplan includes all new impact glass windows and sliders which add to the beauty and comfort. From your spacious living area you will have abundant fresh air, sunshine, and a view of the heated, screen enclosed pool overlooking the lush private backyard landscaping. This outside mecca includes an under truss covered area with a dining table, chaise lounges, chairs and a grill. The recently updated kitchen will appeal to the family chef as it offers attractive granite countertops, white customized cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and LED lighting. The house was professionally painted on the interior and exterior, has a new washer/dryer, several new custom floors, ceiling fans, woodworking, fixtures, and AC. Enjoy the Mercato, Fifth Avenue, Waterside shops, and Venetian Village. Make this your destination vacation and you will have memories to last a lifetime.