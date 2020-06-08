All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3215 Gulfshore BLVD

3215 Gulf Shore Blvd N · (239) 289-1351
Location

3215 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609N · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
This rarely available 6th floor beachfront condo has gone through a total transformation! Enjoy the modern and very sleek feel of this completely renovated and redecorated 2BR/2.5BA condominium which has a breathtaking northwestern view of the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. All new appliances, furnishings, bedding, linens, electronics and more! Lausanne boasts many luxurious amenities for all residences to enjoy. Spend your day embracing the Gulf breeze at the seaside pool deck, working out in the buildings fitness facilities or playing cards or billiards with friends and family in the community room. Lausanne is just a short stroll from Venetian Village where you can enjoy some of Naples finest shopping and dining and just minutes away from the world famous 5th Avenue. This is paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Gulfshore BLVD have any available units?
3215 Gulfshore BLVD has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Gulfshore BLVD have?
Some of 3215 Gulfshore BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Gulfshore BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Gulfshore BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Gulfshore BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Gulfshore BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3215 Gulfshore BLVD offer parking?
No, 3215 Gulfshore BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Gulfshore BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Gulfshore BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Gulfshore BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3215 Gulfshore BLVD has a pool.
Does 3215 Gulfshore BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3215 Gulfshore BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Gulfshore BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Gulfshore BLVD has units with dishwashers.
