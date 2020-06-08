3215 Gulfshore BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table

This rarely available 6th floor beachfront condo has gone through a total transformation! Enjoy the modern and very sleek feel of this completely renovated and redecorated 2BR/2.5BA condominium which has a breathtaking northwestern view of the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. All new appliances, furnishings, bedding, linens, electronics and more! Lausanne boasts many luxurious amenities for all residences to enjoy. Spend your day embracing the Gulf breeze at the seaside pool deck, working out in the buildings fitness facilities or playing cards or billiards with friends and family in the community room. Lausanne is just a short stroll from Venetian Village where you can enjoy some of Naples finest shopping and dining and just minutes away from the world famous 5th Avenue. This is paradise!