Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:39 PM

300 Park Shore DR

300 Park Shore Drive · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Park Shore Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Book NOW! FOR 2020-21' SEASON! Freshly Updated, Beautiful Bay Views and just a short walk to the Venetian Village for shopping and dining, as well as the beach, makes this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 4th Floor condominium very attractive. This residence features White Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Appliances, Travertine Tile Floors, New Furniture, Flat-Screen TV's and more. The Living Room has a white leather couch and two matching leather chairs, TV., and accompanied tables and lamps. The Dining Area has a rich wood center base table, with a glass top and seating for 4. The Master Suite offers a King-Size bed, set in a contemporary-styled bed frame, fresh linens, walk-in closet, and private bath. The Second bedroom has Twin Beds, matching bed frames and linens, spacious closet and is just off the hall bath, with a combination tub/shower. The building amenities include a beautiful, heated pool with bay views, a dock for fishing, secured entry, elevator and chickee area. Enjoy a short walk to the beach, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Park Shore DR have any available units?
300 Park Shore DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Park Shore DR have?
Some of 300 Park Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Park Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
300 Park Shore DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Park Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 300 Park Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 300 Park Shore DR offer parking?
No, 300 Park Shore DR does not offer parking.
Does 300 Park Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Park Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Park Shore DR have a pool?
Yes, 300 Park Shore DR has a pool.
Does 300 Park Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 300 Park Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Park Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Park Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
