300 Park Shore DR

Amenities
Book NOW! FOR 2020-21' SEASON! Freshly Updated, Beautiful Bay Views and just a short walk to the Venetian Village for shopping and dining, as well as the beach, makes this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 4th Floor condominium very attractive. This residence features White Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Appliances, Travertine Tile Floors, New Furniture, Flat-Screen TV's and more. The Living Room has a white leather couch and two matching leather chairs, TV., and accompanied tables and lamps. The Dining Area has a rich wood center base table, with a glass top and seating for 4. The Master Suite offers a King-Size bed, set in a contemporary-styled bed frame, fresh linens, walk-in closet, and private bath. The Second bedroom has Twin Beds, matching bed frames and linens, spacious closet and is just off the hall bath, with a combination tub/shower. The building amenities include a beautiful, heated pool with bay views, a dock for fishing, secured entry, elevator and chickee area. Enjoy a short walk to the beach, shopping and dining.