2700 Lantern LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Offered ANNUAL OR LONG-TERM 2019-2020 Season! This 3 bedroom/3 bath, remodeled house is situated along a lake within the prestigious community of Port Royal. The owner has it offered as an annual, furnished house for one that would like to rent long-term, or as a seasonal long-term option. The Living/Dining Areas offers ample room for seating, and has direct access to the spacious lanai/pool area. The Kitchen has all new appliances, wine storage, bar area. The Family Room has a large Flat-Screen TV., comfortable couch, and table with 2 side chairs, offering access to the lanai/pool. The Master Suite offers a king-size bed, walk-in closet, desk area, and updated bath with a private spa shower. The Two Guest Bedrooms have queen size beds, quality linens, desk, and their own baths. There is a bonus bedroom with bunk beds for children. A beautiful “screen-enclosed” and heated pool, with comfortable seating, table/chairs, gas grill, lovely western views over the lake, and a wonderful backyard to relax, and enjoy nature at its’ best. Just a short bike-ride or drive to the Third Street Shops, restaurants, and galleries. Seasonal Price: $ 25,000/mo.; Annual Price: $ 14,000/mo.