2700 Lantern LN

Amenities
Offered ANNUAL OR LONG-TERM 2019-2020 Season! This 3 bedroom/3 bath, remodeled house is situated along a lake within the prestigious community of Port Royal. The owner has it offered as an annual, furnished house for one that would like to rent long-term, or as a seasonal long-term option. The Living/Dining Areas offers ample room for seating, and has direct access to the spacious lanai/pool area. The Kitchen has all new appliances, wine storage, bar area. The Family Room has a large Flat-Screen TV., comfortable couch, and table with 2 side chairs, offering access to the lanai/pool. The Master Suite offers a king-size bed, walk-in closet, desk area, and updated bath with a private spa shower. The Two Guest Bedrooms have queen size beds, quality linens, desk, and their own baths. There is a bonus bedroom with bunk beds for children. A beautiful “screen-enclosed” and heated pool, with comfortable seating, table/chairs, gas grill, lovely western views over the lake, and a wonderful backyard to relax, and enjoy nature at its’ best. Just a short bike-ride or drive to the Third Street Shops, restaurants, and galleries. Seasonal Price: $ 25,000/mo.; Annual Price: $ 14,000/mo.