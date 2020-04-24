All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2700 Lantern LN

2700 Lantern Lane · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Lantern Lane, Naples, FL 34102
Port Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Offered ANNUAL OR LONG-TERM 2019-2020 Season! This 3 bedroom/3 bath, remodeled house is situated along a lake within the prestigious community of Port Royal. The owner has it offered as an annual, furnished house for one that would like to rent long-term, or as a seasonal long-term option. The Living/Dining Areas offers ample room for seating, and has direct access to the spacious lanai/pool area. The Kitchen has all new appliances, wine storage, bar area. The Family Room has a large Flat-Screen TV., comfortable couch, and table with 2 side chairs, offering access to the lanai/pool. The Master Suite offers a king-size bed, walk-in closet, desk area, and updated bath with a private spa shower. The Two Guest Bedrooms have queen size beds, quality linens, desk, and their own baths. There is a bonus bedroom with bunk beds for children. A beautiful “screen-enclosed” and heated pool, with comfortable seating, table/chairs, gas grill, lovely western views over the lake, and a wonderful backyard to relax, and enjoy nature at its’ best. Just a short bike-ride or drive to the Third Street Shops, restaurants, and galleries. Seasonal Price: $ 25,000/mo.; Annual Price: $ 14,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Lantern LN have any available units?
2700 Lantern LN has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Lantern LN have?
Some of 2700 Lantern LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Lantern LN currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Lantern LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Lantern LN pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Lantern LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 2700 Lantern LN offer parking?
No, 2700 Lantern LN does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Lantern LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Lantern LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Lantern LN have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Lantern LN has a pool.
Does 2700 Lantern LN have accessible units?
No, 2700 Lantern LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Lantern LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Lantern LN has units with dishwashers.
