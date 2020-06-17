2540 Half Moon WALK

Amenities

Below market rates for the 2020 off season! Immediate Availability! This completely renovated home in Port Royal is now available for your 2020 vacation! Just steps to the Gulf beaches and minutes to shopping and dining, the location is perfect. This modern residence has a coastal contemporary feel and features an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and private study. The large chef’s kitchen flows effortlessly to the family room providing unobstructed views of the pool and outdoor living space. The abundance of windows allows natural light to fill the home from morning till evening. Hardwood flooring, quartz, marble and granite countertops and a summer kitchen complete this gorgeous home. Contact us to reserve your spot in paradise. Call listing office for off-season pricing.