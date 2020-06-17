All apartments in Naples
2540 Half Moon WALK

2540 Half Moon Walk · (239) 434-2558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2540 Half Moon Walk, Naples, FL 34102
Port Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Below market rates for the 2020 off season! Immediate Availability! This completely renovated home in Port Royal is now available for your 2020 vacation! Just steps to the Gulf beaches and minutes to shopping and dining, the location is perfect. This modern residence has a coastal contemporary feel and features an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and private study. The large chef’s kitchen flows effortlessly to the family room providing unobstructed views of the pool and outdoor living space. The abundance of windows allows natural light to fill the home from morning till evening. Hardwood flooring, quartz, marble and granite countertops and a summer kitchen complete this gorgeous home. Contact us to reserve your spot in paradise. Call listing office for off-season pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Half Moon WALK have any available units?
2540 Half Moon WALK has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Half Moon WALK have?
Some of 2540 Half Moon WALK's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Half Moon WALK currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Half Moon WALK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Half Moon WALK pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Half Moon WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 2540 Half Moon WALK offer parking?
No, 2540 Half Moon WALK does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Half Moon WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Half Moon WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Half Moon WALK have a pool?
Yes, 2540 Half Moon WALK has a pool.
Does 2540 Half Moon WALK have accessible units?
No, 2540 Half Moon WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Half Moon WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Half Moon WALK has units with dishwashers.
