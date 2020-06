Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

RENTED FOR 2020 IN THIS BANYAN CLUB CONDO ACROSS FROM LOWDERMILK PARK BEACH. TOTALLY UPDATED ALL NEWLY FURNISHED IN WHITE LEATHER , CHROME AND MARBLE WITH TOUCHES OF COASTAL COLOR ACCENTS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS AND GRANITE. STACK WASHER/DRYER IN KITCHEN. ON THE 2ND FLOOR WITH A VIEW TO THE NORTH AND WEST TO LOWDERMILK PARK. COVERED CARPORT CONVENIENT TO CONDO. EXTRA STORAGE FOR BEACH CHAIRS AND EQUIPMENT. TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH, KING AND TWINS. GREAT LOCATION IN NAPLES FOR YOUR WINTER GETAWAY. ACROSS THE STREET FROM A GREAT BREAKFAST PLACE AND WALK TO HOTELS FOR RESTAURANT AND ENTERTAINMENT.