Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

This is a 3 month minimum. Charming first floor condo TWO BLOCKS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO and ONE BLOCK TO FIFTH AVENUE! This 3 BR, 2 BA condo has HUGE rooms and is steps to community pool. . New TVs in master bedroom and guest bedroom. Internet ready. Stocked to the hilt. Unit #8 is the garage number only. Walking distance to all the restaurants, beaches, and all that Olde Naples has to offer. Don't miss out on this one!