245 Broad AVE S

The Christmas Cottage a historical retreat that evokes a charming expedition into yesteryear, and exemplifies a lavish Naples beach lifestyle. Built in 1914 and represents a piece of Naples history that has been celebrated through a renovation that introduced contemporary materials while preserving its original character. The Craftsman-style bungalow is a 2-story residence with a bright and open floor plan that flows beautifully throughout, featuring a well-equipped large island kitchen for wonderful gatherings.Guests will enjoy relaxing in the sun room, or the large courtyard style outdoor living area situated between the main home and guesthouse. The incredible outdoor living space includes a covered lanai, outdoor kitchen, pool and spa. In the main house, the large master suite and en-suite bath reside on the first floor along with an office and guest bath.Upstairs, are two additional guest suites, en-suite baths and sitting area. The guesthouse provides another bedroom and bath, kitchen and laundry. Located just steps from historic Third Street South, known for its world-class shopping and dining, and only two blocks from the Naples Pier, beaches, and the Gulf of Mexico.