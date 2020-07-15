All apartments in Naples
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

245 Broad AVE S

245 Broad Avenue South · (239) 867-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Broad Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
guest suite
hot tub
The Christmas Cottage a historical retreat that evokes a charming expedition into yesteryear, and exemplifies a lavish Naples beach lifestyle. Built in 1914 and represents a piece of Naples history that has been celebrated through a renovation that introduced contemporary materials while preserving its original character. The Craftsman-style bungalow is a 2-story residence with a bright and open floor plan that flows beautifully throughout, featuring a well-equipped large island kitchen for wonderful gatherings.Guests will enjoy relaxing in the sun room, or the large courtyard style outdoor living area situated between the main home and guesthouse. The incredible outdoor living space includes a covered lanai, outdoor kitchen, pool and spa. In the main house, the large master suite and en-suite bath reside on the first floor along with an office and guest bath.Upstairs, are two additional guest suites, en-suite baths and sitting area. The guesthouse provides another bedroom and bath, kitchen and laundry. Located just steps from historic Third Street South, known for its world-class shopping and dining, and only two blocks from the Naples Pier, beaches, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Broad AVE S have any available units?
245 Broad AVE S has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Broad AVE S have?
Some of 245 Broad AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Broad AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
245 Broad AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Broad AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 245 Broad AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 245 Broad AVE S offer parking?
No, 245 Broad AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 245 Broad AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Broad AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Broad AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 245 Broad AVE S has a pool.
Does 245 Broad AVE S have accessible units?
No, 245 Broad AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Broad AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Broad AVE S has units with dishwashers.
