2304 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

AGENTS PLEASE READ CONFIDENTIAL COMMENTS. Connect with nature while watching dolphin and marine life play! Watch the sunrise with a cup of coffee and the sunset with a glass of wine while lounging on the oversized balcony. This third floor, two bedroom plus den, three bath condominium with direct southwest views of the Doctor's Pass and the Gulf of Mexico has it all! Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Features include: an open floor plan, tasteful furnishings, fully stocked kitchen, ample closet space, cable and underground parking & storage. The recently renovated 10 acre resort community is unsurpassed in Naples, affording beach and boat lovers direct beach & bay access, nearly a mile tropical paths, boat and kayak stowage adjacent to Doctors Pass, along with arguably the nicest clubhouse in Naples, gulf and bay pools, tennis courts and state of the art fitness center! JAN - MARCH RATES: $10,500 APRIL RATE: $9000 IMPORTANT ANY SEASONAL RENTAL MUST INCLUDE THE MONTHS OF JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH. (December - March, December - April, January - April)