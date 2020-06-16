All apartments in Naples
2304 Gulf Shore BLVD N
2304 Gulf Shore BLVD N

2304 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 777-3745
Location

2304 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$10,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1943 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
AGENTS PLEASE READ CONFIDENTIAL COMMENTS. Connect with nature while watching dolphin and marine life play! Watch the sunrise with a cup of coffee and the sunset with a glass of wine while lounging on the oversized balcony. This third floor, two bedroom plus den, three bath condominium with direct southwest views of the Doctor's Pass and the Gulf of Mexico has it all! Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Features include: an open floor plan, tasteful furnishings, fully stocked kitchen, ample closet space, cable and underground parking & storage. The recently renovated 10 acre resort community is unsurpassed in Naples, affording beach and boat lovers direct beach & bay access, nearly a mile tropical paths, boat and kayak stowage adjacent to Doctors Pass, along with arguably the nicest clubhouse in Naples, gulf and bay pools, tennis courts and state of the art fitness center! JAN - MARCH RATES: $10,500 APRIL RATE: $9000 IMPORTANT ANY SEASONAL RENTAL MUST INCLUDE THE MONTHS OF JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH. (December - March, December - April, January - April)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

