All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 150 1st AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
150 1st AVE N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

150 1st AVE N

150 1st Avenue North · (561) 866-6036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

150 1st Avenue North, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPECIAL SUMMER RATES AND OFF-SEASON. You can't beat this location! Old Naples is one of the top places to be. The white sand beaches, Tin City, Crayton Cove, Famous Fifth Avenue and Historic Third Street. Boats and Golf Courses are all right around the corner of this executive style residence. This 3 bedrooms / 2 baths sleeps 6 (1 King, 1 Queen, 2 Twins) just one block from the 1st Ave N beach access. The home has been completely remodeled and decorated in Costal style to maximize your comfort in Paradise. Morning walks on the beach and unforgettable sunsets are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 1st AVE N have any available units?
150 1st AVE N has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
Is 150 1st AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
150 1st AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 1st AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 150 1st AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 150 1st AVE N offer parking?
No, 150 1st AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 150 1st AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 1st AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 1st AVE N have a pool?
No, 150 1st AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 150 1st AVE N have accessible units?
No, 150 1st AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 150 1st AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 1st AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 1st AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 1st AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 1st AVE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity