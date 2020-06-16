150 1st AVE N

Amenities

SPECIAL SUMMER RATES AND OFF-SEASON. You can't beat this location! Old Naples is one of the top places to be. The white sand beaches, Tin City, Crayton Cove, Famous Fifth Avenue and Historic Third Street. Boats and Golf Courses are all right around the corner of this executive style residence. This 3 bedrooms / 2 baths sleeps 6 (1 King, 1 Queen, 2 Twins) just one block from the 1st Ave N beach access. The home has been completely remodeled and decorated in Costal style to maximize your comfort in Paradise. Morning walks on the beach and unforgettable sunsets are included.