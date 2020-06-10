All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1280 Gordon DR

1280 Gordon Drive · (239) 370-2575
Location

1280 Gordon Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location Location On Gordon Drive across from all the Third Street Shops and Resturants. Completely and Professionally remodeled. This Open Floor Plan is casual elegance with an island that seats 8 for entertaining or family dinners. Your new home away from home has all new appliances, quartize counter tops, small hidden bar, and spectacular lighting for every mood. The surrond windows with calming landscape gives you privacy and a pleasant view. The downstairs familyroom/bedroom if you choose to use as a bedroom, has a sleeper sofa and a television. A full bath adjoins this room if a desired bedroom is needed. The master ensuite with sliding glass doors has a large television, seating area, and a private work space if desired. The bathtub is both a shower and jacuzzi. The guest bedroom has a televsion as well as a full bath. All rooms have great closet space. Rooms where there are sleeping quarters have electric shades for privacy. You will feel like you are living in an upscale treehouse. Its a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Gordon DR have any available units?
1280 Gordon DR has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 Gordon DR have?
Some of 1280 Gordon DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Gordon DR currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Gordon DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Gordon DR pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Gordon DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1280 Gordon DR offer parking?
No, 1280 Gordon DR does not offer parking.
Does 1280 Gordon DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 Gordon DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Gordon DR have a pool?
No, 1280 Gordon DR does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Gordon DR have accessible units?
No, 1280 Gordon DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Gordon DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 Gordon DR has units with dishwashers.
