1280 Gordon DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location Location On Gordon Drive across from all the Third Street Shops and Resturants. Completely and Professionally remodeled. This Open Floor Plan is casual elegance with an island that seats 8 for entertaining or family dinners. Your new home away from home has all new appliances, quartize counter tops, small hidden bar, and spectacular lighting for every mood. The surrond windows with calming landscape gives you privacy and a pleasant view. The downstairs familyroom/bedroom if you choose to use as a bedroom, has a sleeper sofa and a television. A full bath adjoins this room if a desired bedroom is needed. The master ensuite with sliding glass doors has a large television, seating area, and a private work space if desired. The bathtub is both a shower and jacuzzi. The guest bedroom has a televsion as well as a full bath. All rooms have great closet space. Rooms where there are sleeping quarters have electric shades for privacy. You will feel like you are living in an upscale treehouse. Its a must see.