1222 Gordon DR

Jan - March 2021 Rented. Welcome to your vacation home at Pierre Club, perfectly located in the heart of Olde Naples on prestigious Gordon Drive. Enjoy being just steps to the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and the internationally famous Naples Pier. Or, walk across the street to the world class restaurants, shops, entertainment, art galleries and so much more on Third Street. This bright north and south facing 2 bed/2.5 bath bi-level condo will accommodate up to four guests. The main level offers a comfortable living room with a sofa bed, large flat-screen TV, fully equipped pass-through kitchen and a dining area with a full wall of sliders. Upstairs, the master bedroom suite features a king bed and private full bath. The guest bedroom has dual twin beds plus a private bath with step-in shower. Pierre Club residents enjoy a private heated pool, free unlimited WiFi, and assigned parking. For the active-minded, all outdoor activites and water sports are available nearby. Off-season months offered at preferential rates.