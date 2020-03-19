All apartments in Naples
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:48 PM

1222 Gordon DR

1222 Gordon Drive · (239) 250-9027
Location

1222 Gordon Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Jan - March 2021 Rented. Welcome to your vacation home at Pierre Club, perfectly located in the heart of Olde Naples on prestigious Gordon Drive. Enjoy being just steps to the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and the internationally famous Naples Pier. Or, walk across the street to the world class restaurants, shops, entertainment, art galleries and so much more on Third Street. This bright north and south facing 2 bed/2.5 bath bi-level condo will accommodate up to four guests. The main level offers a comfortable living room with a sofa bed, large flat-screen TV, fully equipped pass-through kitchen and a dining area with a full wall of sliders. Upstairs, the master bedroom suite features a king bed and private full bath. The guest bedroom has dual twin beds plus a private bath with step-in shower. Pierre Club residents enjoy a private heated pool, free unlimited WiFi, and assigned parking. For the active-minded, all outdoor activites and water sports are available nearby. Off-season months offered at preferential rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Gordon DR have any available units?
1222 Gordon DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Gordon DR have?
Some of 1222 Gordon DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Gordon DR currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Gordon DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Gordon DR pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Gordon DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1222 Gordon DR offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Gordon DR does offer parking.
Does 1222 Gordon DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Gordon DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Gordon DR have a pool?
Yes, 1222 Gordon DR has a pool.
Does 1222 Gordon DR have accessible units?
No, 1222 Gordon DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Gordon DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Gordon DR has units with dishwashers.
