1155 6th ST S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished

Old Naples beach cottage meets retro chic! Perfectly situated at the corner of 6th Street South & Broad Avenue. This property has been meticulously renovated and furnished with an emphasis on providing fun, colorful finishes while maintaining the true Old Naples charm we all desire! Everything that makes Naples the best beach town in the US, is at your fingertips. Only 6 blocks to the perfectly manicured Naples beaches, 3 blocks to the "birthplace of Naples" - 3rd Street South, and just around the corner from the world famous, 5th Avenue. Wake up and take a stroll to get your morning coffee coffee from Bad Ass Coffee or enjoy Brunch at Jane's Cafe on 3rd. Spend your day walking at the beach or soaking in the Florida sunshine. Swing home to get dressed up and head out for an evening of walking up and down 3rd Street or 5th Avenue for shopping, a cocktail, world class cuisine, ice cream or gelato! This home will truly give you every bit of the downtown Naples lifestyle. Do not miss out!