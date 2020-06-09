All apartments in Naples
1155 6th ST S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1155 6th ST S

1155 6th Street South · (239) 300-8779
Location

1155 6th Street South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Old Naples beach cottage meets retro chic! Perfectly situated at the corner of 6th Street South & Broad Avenue. This property has been meticulously renovated and furnished with an emphasis on providing fun, colorful finishes while maintaining the true Old Naples charm we all desire! Everything that makes Naples the best beach town in the US, is at your fingertips. Only 6 blocks to the perfectly manicured Naples beaches, 3 blocks to the "birthplace of Naples" - 3rd Street South, and just around the corner from the world famous, 5th Avenue. Wake up and take a stroll to get your morning coffee coffee from Bad Ass Coffee or enjoy Brunch at Jane's Cafe on 3rd. Spend your day walking at the beach or soaking in the Florida sunshine. Swing home to get dressed up and head out for an evening of walking up and down 3rd Street or 5th Avenue for shopping, a cocktail, world class cuisine, ice cream or gelato! This home will truly give you every bit of the downtown Naples lifestyle. Do not miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 6th ST S have any available units?
1155 6th ST S has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 6th ST S have?
Some of 1155 6th ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 6th ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1155 6th ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 6th ST S pet-friendly?
No, 1155 6th ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1155 6th ST S offer parking?
No, 1155 6th ST S does not offer parking.
Does 1155 6th ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 6th ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 6th ST S have a pool?
No, 1155 6th ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1155 6th ST S have accessible units?
No, 1155 6th ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 6th ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 6th ST S has units with dishwashers.
