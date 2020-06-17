1080 5th ST S

Amenities

Fabulous multistory attached villa located right in the heart of Olde Naples! So close to everything this highly desirable neighborhood has to offer. Four stories of luxurious, yet comfortable, accommodations offer the best of Florida living. Numerous luxury appointments include all solid surface flooring throughout, soaring ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances plus much more. Separate living room/dining room combo and casual family room plus a top floor den/office equipped with a desk station. Sofa and reclining chair in the formal living room. The family room offers a sofa, reclining chair and TV. The wood dining room table seats six plus there are three stools at the breakfast bar. A covered screened lanai located just off the kitchen and family room area leads directly to the private courtyard boasting its own heated splash soaking pool. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Conveniently located just five blocks to the beach and six blocks to 5th Avenue South shopping & dining district and three blocks to chic 3rd Street South offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.