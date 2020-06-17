All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

1080 5th ST S

1080 5th Avenue South · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1080 · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Fabulous multistory attached villa located right in the heart of Olde Naples! So close to everything this highly desirable neighborhood has to offer. Four stories of luxurious, yet comfortable, accommodations offer the best of Florida living. Numerous luxury appointments include all solid surface flooring throughout, soaring ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances plus much more. Separate living room/dining room combo and casual family room plus a top floor den/office equipped with a desk station. Sofa and reclining chair in the formal living room. The family room offers a sofa, reclining chair and TV. The wood dining room table seats six plus there are three stools at the breakfast bar. A covered screened lanai located just off the kitchen and family room area leads directly to the private courtyard boasting its own heated splash soaking pool. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Conveniently located just five blocks to the beach and six blocks to 5th Avenue South shopping & dining district and three blocks to chic 3rd Street South offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 5th ST S have any available units?
1080 5th ST S has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 5th ST S have?
Some of 1080 5th ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 5th ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1080 5th ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 5th ST S pet-friendly?
No, 1080 5th ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1080 5th ST S offer parking?
No, 1080 5th ST S does not offer parking.
Does 1080 5th ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 5th ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 5th ST S have a pool?
Yes, 1080 5th ST S has a pool.
Does 1080 5th ST S have accessible units?
No, 1080 5th ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 5th ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 5th ST S has units with dishwashers.
