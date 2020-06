Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, laundry in residence, view of pool from the second floor lanai. This unit has one of the best views in the resort. Enjoy resort amenities including the lazy river, pool, restaurant, fitness, playground, full-service spa, and more. There is something for every age at this resort. Fantastic location very close to downtown shopping,