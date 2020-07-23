All apartments in Naples
1001 10th AVE S
1001 10th AVE S

1001 10th Avenue South · (239) 325-3515
Location

1001 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-2 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Olde Naples Seaport is a premier waterfront development on Naples Bay. This multi-level condo offers NEW FLOORING throughout, upgraded backgrounds and a spacious floor plan with 3,352 square feet under air, and a total of 4,354 square feet including the deck space and 2 car garage. For an additional fee, dock your boat at the 1st level with Naples Bay & the Gulf access a short distance away! Some features include high end appliances, plantation shutters, a 1st floor powder bath and an elevator. Enjoy a spacious master bedroom on the 2nd floor with a deluxe master bathroom offering a large tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Additionally, this property offers 2 guest bedrooms with private bath. With a total of 4 outdoor patio decks, including a rooftop deck with grill and summer kitchen, you're sure to enjoy outdoor living. A sparkling pool is just steps from the unit. Relax, with water views in all directions, and boating activity abounds! Restaurant on site for your dining enjoyment. Only 5 short blocks to 5th Ave S, for dining, shopping, theater, galleries. This property is offered Seasonally as well as Annually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 10th AVE S have any available units?
1001 10th AVE S has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 10th AVE S have?
Some of 1001 10th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 10th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1001 10th AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 10th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 1001 10th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1001 10th AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1001 10th AVE S offers parking.
Does 1001 10th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 10th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 10th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 1001 10th AVE S has a pool.
Does 1001 10th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1001 10th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 10th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 10th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
