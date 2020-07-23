1001 10th AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Olde Naples Seaport is a premier waterfront development on Naples Bay. This multi-level condo offers NEW FLOORING throughout, upgraded backgrounds and a spacious floor plan with 3,352 square feet under air, and a total of 4,354 square feet including the deck space and 2 car garage. For an additional fee, dock your boat at the 1st level with Naples Bay & the Gulf access a short distance away! Some features include high end appliances, plantation shutters, a 1st floor powder bath and an elevator. Enjoy a spacious master bedroom on the 2nd floor with a deluxe master bathroom offering a large tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Additionally, this property offers 2 guest bedrooms with private bath. With a total of 4 outdoor patio decks, including a rooftop deck with grill and summer kitchen, you're sure to enjoy outdoor living. A sparkling pool is just steps from the unit. Relax, with water views in all directions, and boating activity abounds! Restaurant on site for your dining enjoyment. Only 5 short blocks to 5th Ave S, for dining, shopping, theater, galleries. This property is offered Seasonally as well as Annually.