Amenities

dishwasher garage ice maker microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Step inside this lovely home! This property features beautiful tile flooring throughout, a formal dining room, and a spacious living area, perfect getting together with friends and family. In the kitchen, you will find an island, a breakfast bar, sleek counters, plenty of cabinetry, and ample space for more than one chef at a time. The bedrooms feature carpet for your added comfort and the master bath boasts a gorgeous garden tub. This home won't last long. Apply today!