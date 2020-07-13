All apartments in Mount Dora
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
221 E. 11th Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

221 E. 11th Avenue

221 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 East 11th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable Mount Dora duplex - PENDING !!! Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath half duplex , walkable to Downtown Mount Dora available now.
Cozy screened in front porch, huge living/dining room combo with real wood floors and neutral paint palette.
Two oversized bedrooms with great closet space, kitchen with plenty of counter space, fridge and stove. Period bathroom with ample storage. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and cedar closet. Parking for two car`s only. EMAIL only inquiries will be ignored, please call Troy Bryant at 407-376-0096 for information or showings.
Security Deposit $995. Application fee $75 each adult. Pet fee $300.

(RLNE5431493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 E. 11th Avenue have any available units?
221 E. 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 221 E. 11th Avenue have?
Some of 221 E. 11th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 E. 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 E. 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 E. 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 E. 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 E. 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 E. 11th Avenue offers parking.
Does 221 E. 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 E. 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 E. 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 E. 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 E. 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 E. 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 E. 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 E. 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 E. 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 E. 11th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
