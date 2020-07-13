221 E. 11th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Adorable Mount Dora duplex - PENDING !!! Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath half duplex , walkable to Downtown Mount Dora available now.

Cozy screened in front porch, huge living/dining room combo with real wood floors and neutral paint palette.

Two oversized bedrooms with great closet space, kitchen with plenty of counter space, fridge and stove. Period bathroom with ample storage. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and cedar closet. Parking for two car`s only. EMAIL only inquiries will be ignored, please call Troy Bryant at 407-376-0096 for information or showings.

Security Deposit $995. Application fee $75 each adult. Pet fee $300.



(RLNE5431493)