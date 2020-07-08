All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

219 E 11TH AVENUE

219 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 East 11th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath vintage Mount Dora 1/2 Duplex available now.
Large great room, with beautiful color palette, and dine in eating area. Unit is bright, open and airy.
50`s style kitchen with stove and fridge, period cabinetry and charm galore. 2 larger than normal bedrooms with great closet space and a retro style bath. Attached laundry room, amazing covered front porch and parking for one vehicle. Steps to DOWNTOWN Mount Dora and all of its shopping, cafes, coffee shops, art strolls, Lake Dora. Outdoor living awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 E 11TH AVENUE have any available units?
219 E 11TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 219 E 11TH AVENUE have?
Some of 219 E 11TH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 E 11TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
219 E 11TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 E 11TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 219 E 11TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 219 E 11TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 219 E 11TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 219 E 11TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 E 11TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 E 11TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 219 E 11TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 219 E 11TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 219 E 11TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 219 E 11TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 E 11TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 E 11TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 E 11TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

