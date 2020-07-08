219 E 11TH AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking coffee bar ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath vintage Mount Dora 1/2 Duplex available now.

Large great room, with beautiful color palette, and dine in eating area. Unit is bright, open and airy.

50`s style kitchen with stove and fridge, period cabinetry and charm galore. 2 larger than normal bedrooms with great closet space and a retro style bath. Attached laundry room, amazing covered front porch and parking for one vehicle. Steps to DOWNTOWN Mount Dora and all of its shopping, cafes, coffee shops, art strolls, Lake Dora. Outdoor living awaits.