Mount Dora, FL
2036 North Orange Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2036 North Orange Street

2036 North Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

2036 North Orange Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,321 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 North Orange Street have any available units?
2036 North Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 2036 North Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
2036 North Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 North Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 North Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 2036 North Orange Street offer parking?
No, 2036 North Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 2036 North Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 North Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 North Orange Street have a pool?
No, 2036 North Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 2036 North Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 2036 North Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 North Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 North Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 North Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 North Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
