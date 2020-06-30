All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 157 N Rhodes St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
157 N Rhodes St
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

157 N Rhodes St

157 N Rhodes St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

157 N Rhodes St, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath in stunning Mt.Dora. - Property Id: 163486

Remodelled 2 bed 1 bath with large fenced in back yard located in stunning Mount Dora. Just a 15 minute leisure stroll and you are in the historic downtown area of Mount Dora with its unique shopping and restaurant district. A 4 minute drive in the opposite direction and you have Publix, Lowes, Walmart, Target and Office Depot.

*Please note, we hope you decide to schedule a viewing but to do so you MUST complete the short questionnaire.*

**Important information:
CDE Rentals do not advertise our rental properties on Craig's List if you see this property on Craig's list please call Chris on 407-230-5731**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163486p
Property Id 163486

(RLNE5193232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 N Rhodes St have any available units?
157 N Rhodes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 157 N Rhodes St currently offering any rent specials?
157 N Rhodes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 N Rhodes St pet-friendly?
No, 157 N Rhodes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 157 N Rhodes St offer parking?
No, 157 N Rhodes St does not offer parking.
Does 157 N Rhodes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 N Rhodes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 N Rhodes St have a pool?
No, 157 N Rhodes St does not have a pool.
Does 157 N Rhodes St have accessible units?
No, 157 N Rhodes St does not have accessible units.
Does 157 N Rhodes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 N Rhodes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 N Rhodes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 N Rhodes St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College