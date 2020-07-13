148 E 9TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice Mount Dora home located downtown. What a great spot, on the corner of 9th and Baker this home is exceptionally clean with fresh paint. Lovely yard for the gardener and private screened porch with view of relaxing fountain. Kitchen boast an island and plenty of cabinets. Lots of natural light flooding huge living area tampered with beautiful plantation shutters when privacy is desired. Bathroom has a tub with shower and adjacent to large closet/storage area. The 1/2 bath is conveniently located just off the kitchen and next to back yard exit. Great spot to try out the Mount Dora lifestyle...you may never leave this special place!