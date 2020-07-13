All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 148 E 9TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
148 E 9TH AVENUE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:21 PM

148 E 9TH AVENUE

148 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 East 9th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Downtown Mount Dora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice Mount Dora home located downtown. What a great spot, on the corner of 9th and Baker this home is exceptionally clean with fresh paint. Lovely yard for the gardener and private screened porch with view of relaxing fountain. Kitchen boast an island and plenty of cabinets. Lots of natural light flooding huge living area tampered with beautiful plantation shutters when privacy is desired. Bathroom has a tub with shower and adjacent to large closet/storage area. The 1/2 bath is conveniently located just off the kitchen and next to back yard exit. Great spot to try out the Mount Dora lifestyle...you may never leave this special place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 E 9TH AVENUE have any available units?
148 E 9TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 148 E 9TH AVENUE have?
Some of 148 E 9TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 E 9TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
148 E 9TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 E 9TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 148 E 9TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 148 E 9TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 148 E 9TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 148 E 9TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 E 9TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 E 9TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 148 E 9TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 148 E 9TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 148 E 9TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 148 E 9TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 E 9TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 E 9TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 E 9TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMount Dora 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mount Dora Apartments with BalconiesMount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Dora Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach