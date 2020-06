Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Mount Dora Living, Close to shopping, downtown, golf and lakes, this 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan has vaulted ceilings and lots of closet space. Improvements include: New AC system, new flooring, light fixtures and paint. Quiet neighborhood on Cul-de-sac with large shade trees, 2 car garage, Florida room and nice backyard. yard service included. One year lease commitment with deposit same as the rent.