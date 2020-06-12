/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
248 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
420 Falcon Avenue
420 Falcon Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Miami Springs Home - Property Id: 297111 HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus office/den and bonus room with private fenced yard in quiet Miami Springs neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Edgewater Park
1 Unit Available
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Springs
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Trojan Park
1 Unit Available
2601 W 12th Ave
2601 West 12th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
NEW CONSTRUCTION. MODERN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNITS WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN EACH UNIT. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO OKEECHOBEE RD AND THE PALMETTO (826 EXPWY).
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 84 Ct
4745 NW 84th Ct, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright, Clean, Open and Airy Floor Plan, describes this amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the Heart of the Doral. Condo features: Tile floors through-out, Quarts countertops in both kitchen and bath.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Springs
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
53 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1097 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Flagami
115 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Shenandoah
29 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
53 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Doral Landings East
17 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1166 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
Allapattah
12 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Coconut Grove
93 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coral Gables Section
25 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
