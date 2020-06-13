/
3 bedroom apartments
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Lakes Industrial Park
1 Unit Available
5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes
5779 Northwest 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL
3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414 ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8424 NW 139th Ter
8424 NW 139th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Villa Vizcaya a gated community in the heart of Miami Lakes! Amenities in site includes a pool, park with playground for your kids. Two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Wood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6450 Milk Wagon Ln
6450 Milk Wagon Lane, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Very Spacious Villa featuring Large Covered Patio with Water Views! 3 bedroom 2 baths, Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded baths, Tile flooring throughout, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Centrally located near Palmetto Expressway,
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8510 NW 138th Ter
8510 NW 138th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, in the gated Community of Villa Vizcaya at Miami Lakes. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on 1st floor. Ample master bedrooms w/walk in closet. This unit has tiled floors with laminate wood floor stairs.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
16620 NW 72nd Ct
16620 Northwest 72nd Court, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NICE CORNER 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATHROOMS AT MIAMI LAKES. OPEN KITCHEN, FAMILY, PATIO. AMPLE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET, ROMAN TUN W/SEPARATE SHOWER. 2 PARKING SPACES AT FRONT, WASHER & DRYER IN THE PROPERTY.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8975 NW 154th Ter
8975 Northwest 154th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features high ceilings and impact windows throughout allowing full natural light to illuminate the space. Smart system throughout the home and beautiful lake views.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3550 West 75th Place
3550 West 75th Place, Hialeah, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 W 35th Ave
7001 West 35th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 291844 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Hialeah with a remodeled Kitchen and brand new appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6365 Northwest 173rd Street
6365 Northwest 173rd Street, Country Club, FL
Good Credit + Proof Of income required to rent Wont Last Long Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hialeah-fl?lid=12650976 (RLNE5623823)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7245 NW 173rd Dr 250
7245 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & COMFORTABLE 3/3 TOWNHOUSE! Water front, nice view in the backyard, tile floors, one room in first floor, very well located near good schools, supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, restaurants, etc.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7080 NW 174th Ter
7080 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 bedroom/3 bath townhouse, centrally located and close to major highways. Beautiful view of lake and walking path. Unit is currently rented until June 15th, available to move in July 1st.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8859 W 35th Way
8859 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful Villa 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in exclusive gated community featuring a clubhouse with party room, fitness center, expansive pool with sundeck areas, spa, children playground and other amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
535 W 79th Pl
535 West 79th Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7337 NW 174th Ter
7337 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful townhome in Shoma Homes Villa. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with porcelain tile downstairs and laminate in bedrooms. Washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9393 W 33rd Way
9393 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous brand new town home in a great community close to major highways and shopping. A great opportunity to live in this beautiful brand new development
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10428 W 32nd Ln
10428 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
New Corner Unit Townhome in lovely Aquabella development. 4 Bedroom with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, fenced backyard. Resort style clubhouse. Association maintains the outside including backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6334 NW 170th Ln
6334 Northwest 170th Lane, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit nestled in this cozy town house community. Association features numerous amenities such as: pool, tennis, clubhouse and also provides optional clubs you may join as well.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9709 W 34th Ln
9709 West 34th Lane, Hialeah, FL
An amazing opportunity to live in the beautiful, child friendly Bonterra community. A total of 5 bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms downstairs with ensuite bath. A wonderful layout that would delight your family.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9383 W 33rd Ave
9383 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, TOWNHOME WITH 1,668 SF LIVING AREA, EXCELLENT LOCATION , GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUB HOUSE, GYM AND PLAYGROUND FOR KIDS. NEAR TO MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS, IN THE MIDDLE OF BROWARD AND DADE COUNTY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9348 W 33rd Ave
9348 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming Mediterranean inspired Villa, 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 Bathrooms in Bonterra, a resort style community. Perfect location, easy access to major airports and highways. Ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in the second floor.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9307 W 33rd Way
9307 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful villa in Bonterra, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, tile on first floor, blinds on all windows, fenced and extended paved patio. Beautiful clubhouse with resort style pool, gym, and the amenities.
