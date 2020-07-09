7830 SW 48th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill garage media room

An elegant, understated home quietly nestled in the coveted Ponce Davis neighborhood, surrounded by internationally-owned multi-million dollar estates. Ideal for the Tenant wanting striking appeal, and location, location, location! Built in 2000 on a quiet no-thru street of only 6 homes, this sophisticated residence in the Sunset Elementary School district checks all of the boxes: enormous social spaces, executive library/media room, exceptionally large master suite with balcony, stylish kitchen & baths, volume ceilings, impact-resistant windows/doors, and old Chicago-brick paved courtyards & terraces perfect for garden entertaining. First-class appointments & special features including beautiful millwork, elevator, and timeless travertine floors make this a stand out property.