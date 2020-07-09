All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

7830 SW 48th Ct

7830 Southwest 48th Court · (305) 323-6231
Location

7830 Southwest 48th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL 33143

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
An elegant, understated home quietly nestled in the coveted Ponce Davis neighborhood, surrounded by internationally-owned multi-million dollar estates. Ideal for the Tenant wanting striking appeal, and location, location, location! Built in 2000 on a quiet no-thru street of only 6 homes, this sophisticated residence in the Sunset Elementary School district checks all of the boxes: enormous social spaces, executive library/media room, exceptionally large master suite with balcony, stylish kitchen & baths, volume ceilings, impact-resistant windows/doors, and old Chicago-brick paved courtyards & terraces perfect for garden entertaining. First-class appointments & special features including beautiful millwork, elevator, and timeless travertine floors make this a stand out property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 SW 48th Ct have any available units?
7830 SW 48th Ct has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7830 SW 48th Ct have?
Some of 7830 SW 48th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 SW 48th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7830 SW 48th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 SW 48th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7830 SW 48th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 7830 SW 48th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7830 SW 48th Ct offers parking.
Does 7830 SW 48th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7830 SW 48th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 SW 48th Ct have a pool?
No, 7830 SW 48th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7830 SW 48th Ct have accessible units?
No, 7830 SW 48th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 SW 48th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 SW 48th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7830 SW 48th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7830 SW 48th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
