All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Find more places like 7710 Erwin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami-Dade County, FL
/
7710 Erwin Rd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:28 PM

7710 Erwin Rd

7710 Erwin Road · (305) 798-8685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7710 Erwin Road, Miami-Dade County, FL 33143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Contemporary custom built home in gorgeous Ponce Davis neighborhood. Built in 2013, this stunning estate sits on a fully fenced & gated 20,000+SF lot with tropical landscaping. Designed with the finest finishes, the property features high ceilings, recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling impact doors & windows & elegant hardwood floors. Perfectly distributed, the open floor plan features a grand formal living & dining room with wet bar overlooking the pool, gorgeous chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range & butler’s pantry, family room & bonus office. Generous master suite with spa-like bath with tub, shower, double vanity & 5 bedrooms with en-suite baths. Outdoors, a heated pool, covered patio with summer kitchen & 3-car garage. Available furnished or unfurnished on 9/15/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Erwin Rd have any available units?
7710 Erwin Rd has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7710 Erwin Rd have?
Some of 7710 Erwin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Erwin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Erwin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Erwin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7710 Erwin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 7710 Erwin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7710 Erwin Rd offers parking.
Does 7710 Erwin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7710 Erwin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Erwin Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7710 Erwin Rd has a pool.
Does 7710 Erwin Rd have accessible units?
No, 7710 Erwin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Erwin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 Erwin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 Erwin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 Erwin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7710 Erwin Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd
Miami, FL 33125
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd
West Miami, FL 33155
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue
Miami, FL 33129
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave
Miami, FL 33162
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter
Miami, FL 33186
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWest Little River, FLSurfside, FLWest Park, FLOjus, FLMiami Lakes, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Bal Harbour, FLGladeview, FLIves Estates, FLMiami Shores, FLEl Portal, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLCountry Club, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity