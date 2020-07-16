7710 Erwin Rd

Amenities

Contemporary custom built home in gorgeous Ponce Davis neighborhood. Built in 2013, this stunning estate sits on a fully fenced & gated 20,000+SF lot with tropical landscaping. Designed with the finest finishes, the property features high ceilings, recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling impact doors & windows & elegant hardwood floors. Perfectly distributed, the open floor plan features a grand formal living & dining room with wet bar overlooking the pool, gorgeous chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range & butler’s pantry, family room & bonus office. Generous master suite with spa-like bath with tub, shower, double vanity & 5 bedrooms with en-suite baths. Outdoors, a heated pool, covered patio with summer kitchen & 3-car garage. Available furnished or unfurnished on 9/15/20.